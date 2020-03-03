India protests Iran minister's comments on Delhi violence, summons envoy

India on Tuesday summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegeni and lodged a strong protest with him over the comments made by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif over violence in

Official sources said that the Iranian envoy was conveyed that Zarif commented on a matter which is purely internal to India.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif said," condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian muslims." "The Iranian Ambassador in was summoned on Tuesday and a strong protest was lodged over the comments made by Zarif on the matter internal to India," a source said.