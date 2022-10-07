JUST IN
Business Standard

India raises strong objection to US envoy's visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir

India also objected to the ambassador holding some meetings there

Topics
PoK | MEA | India Pakistan relations

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India has conveyed its objections to the US over the recent visit to Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by US Ambassador to Islamabad Donald Blome, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

India also objected to the ambassador holding some meetings there.

"Our objection to the visit and meetings in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the US ambassador to Pakistan has been conveyed to the US side," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

In April, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-Occupied-Jammu and Kashmir, drawing sharp reaction from India.

"We have noted that US representative Ilhan Omar has visited a part of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan," Bagchi had said.

"If such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business. But violating our territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours. This visit is condemnable," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 07 2022. 21:51 IST

