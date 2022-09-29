India reaches out to US, Iraq for LNG after Gazprom reduces supply: Report

India has reportedly reached out to Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the US to secure liquified natural gas (LNG) at affordable prices. The decision comes as supplies from Russia's have been declining, according to a report in Mint.

In 2018, Marketing and Trading Singapore (GMTS), a subsidiary of Gazprom, signed a pact with the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) to supply 2.5 million tonnes of for 20 years.

But since the start of the war in Ukraine, the supplies from GMTS have been dwindling.

India's consumption of has been rising on the back of Centre's decision to diversify its energy sourcing.

Currently, gas comprises 6.2 per cent of India's energy needs. The government is planning to take it up to 15 per cent by 2030, Mint added.

India is also largely dependent on imports for meeting its oil and gas needs. Eighty-five per cent of the local oil demand and 55 per cent of the local gas demand is met by imports in India.

A government spokesperson was quoted by Mint as saying that the centre is trying to acquire gas from wherever possible at "best-suited prices".

"As of now, availability of gas is not an issue, only the price is. Today, gas is available everywhere, including in the UAE and US. We are trying to negotiate to get a good deal wherein we can get gas at an affordable price. We are looking at Saudi Arabia, the US, UAE and Iraq," another official said.

The report further added that India may not pursue arbitration against but may deal with the issue bilaterally "at the highest level of the Indian government".