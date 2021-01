India readies for mega Covid vaccine rollout; phase 1 targets 300 million

As India prepares for the world's largest immunisation exercise, the much sought after Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to various groups in order of priority. The vaccine will, however, be voluntary.

The government is currently sifting through the latest electoral roll for the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies to identify the population aged 50 years or more. While this group is among the first in line for the vaccine, after health care and frontline workers, the government may give priority to those above 60 years of age based on the availability of the vaccine. The ...