India receives 17,755 oxygen concentrators in foreign aid: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
India battles Covid surge amid oxygen shortage: Key updates you should know
Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
Coronavirus second wave: How oxygen for medical use is extracted
Covid-19 second wave: Amazon to airlift over 10,000 oxygen concentrators
Things you should keep in mind before investing directly in foreign markets
-
India has received 17,755 oxygen concentrators and 15,961 oxygen cylinders in foreign aid till May 23, according to the health ministry data.
As of May 20, of the total 15,567 oxygen concentrators sent to India, the most were shipped by the US, according to government data seen by Business Standard. The US has shipped about 5,595 concentrators to India, while Israel and UK have sent 1,728 and 1,338 concentrators in aid.
Of these 15,567 oxygen concentrators, about 12,530 units have been delivered to states, and another 3,037 have been dispatched. Most of these, about 1,412, have been sent to facilities in Delhi that include AIIMS and Defence Research and Development Organisation, followed by 935 in Maharashtra and 900 in Karnataka.
As India has been impacted by the deadliest second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for oxygen concentrators — that help in averting breathing difficulty for those recovering at home — has shot up which led to increase in its prices, and black marketing.
India has received 19 oxygen generation plants in aid, of which seven have been delivered for installation in Delhi.
Private donors globally have also chipped in with American company Salesforce sending 2,000 oxygen cylinders, and Chinese Diligent Buddhist Of Master Yunyi giving 76 such units. Gilead Sciences has sent 378,675 Remdesivir vials to India, and Eli Lilly has sent 109,172 Baricitinib tablets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU