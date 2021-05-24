India receives 17,755 oxygen concentrators in foreign aid: Health ministry

India has received 17,755 oxygen concentrators and 15,961 oxygen cylinders in till May 23, according to the data.

As of May 20, of the total 15,567 oxygen concentrators sent to India, the most were shipped by the US, according to government data seen by Business Standard. The US has shipped about 5,595 concentrators to India, while Israel and UK have sent 1,728 and 1,338 concentrators in aid.

Of these 15,567 oxygen concentrators, about 12,530 units have been delivered to states, and another 3,037 have been dispatched. Most of these, about 1,412, have been sent to facilities in Delhi that include AIIMS and Defence Research and Development Organisation, followed by 935 in Maharashtra and 900 in Karnataka.

As India has been impacted by the deadliest second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for oxygen concentrators — that help in averting breathing difficulty for those recovering at home — has shot up which led to increase in its prices, and black marketing.

India has received 19 oxygen generation plants in aid, of which seven have been delivered for installation in Delhi.

Private donors globally have also chipped in with American company Salesforce sending 2,000 oxygen cylinders, and Chinese Diligent Buddhist Of Master Yunyi giving 76 such units. Gilead Sciences has sent 378,675 Remdesivir vials to India, and Eli Lilly has sent 109,172 Baricitinib tablets.



