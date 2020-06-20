India reports over 10,000 cases for ninth day in a row, tally nears 400,000

India on Saturday saw another record spike of 14,516 new Covid-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,95,048, while the death toll rose to 12,948 with 375 new fatalities, according to the Union data.

The number of recoveries continued to surge with 2,13,830 patients cured so far, while there are 1,68,269 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8 am.

One patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 54.12 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the ninth day in a row.



The country has witnessed a surge of over two lakh infections from June 1 till 20 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, over 300 Indians stranded in South Africa due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions will fly back home in a specially arranged chartered flight on Monday. The India Club of South Africa (ICSA), a socio-cultural organisation of Indian expatriates, has arranged the flight with assistance from the Ethiopian Airlines.



The route will be to Hyderabad via Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. As of now, 338 Indians are set to fly home. Almost all the passengers are from south India and over half of them are from Hyderabad.

"They will, therefore, face quarantine restrictions closer to home than if they had been flown to Delhi or Mumbai, said vice president of ICSA John Francis.

Rajasthan government on Friday capped the charges for testing and treatment of Covid-19 patients in private labs and hospitals.

The government fixed Rs. 2,200 for the testing of samples by private labs.

No private hospital shall charge more than Rs. 2,000 per day for normal bed and Rs. 4,000 for ICU bed with ventilator. The decisions to regulate the charges were taken in a review meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.