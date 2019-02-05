India's 40th communication satellite GSAT-31 launched successfully

India's 40th communication satellite, GSAT-31, was successfully placed in orbit on Wednesday by an Ariane5 rocket from French Guiana. The satellite will cover both the mainland and islands of the country and provide communication services such as DTH, ATMs connectivity and emergency communication, etc.

The rocket, which carried the 2,535-kg satellite, blasted off from the spaceport in French Guiana at 02:31 am (IST) as scheduled.

is India's 40th communication satellite, which is configured based on the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro's) enhanced I-2K Bus. It utilises the maximum bus capabilities of this type.

"Designed and developed by Isro, is a high-power in the Ku-band," said Ratan Shrivastava, advisor (space division), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Shrivastava said that the satellite will significantly add to the Ku-band capacity for VSAT application. "It will enhance VSAT services for banking, e-governance, telecom bulk data transfers and communication for disaster management.

It can also be configured for DTH services," he added.

It has 19 Ku-band transponders, with flexible frequency segment and flexible coverage providing effective communication in varied topology and remote areas of the country. It will also provide continuity to the 4CR and 4A.

With a mission life of around 15 years, will be used for supporting VSAT networks, television uplinks, digital satellite news gathering, DTH-television services, cellular backhaul connectivity and many such applications.

It will also provide wide-beam coverage to facilitate communication over large oceanic regions, comprising large parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, using a wide-band transponder.

According to ISRO, two Ku-band beacon downlink signals are transmitted for ground tracking purposes. This satellite will augment the Ku-band transponder capacity in geostationary orbit.

GSAT-31 will provide continuity to operational services on some of the in-orbit satellites. The satellite derives its heritage from Isro's earlier INSAT/ satellite series.

