India's 8 poorest states may spend 30% health budget on Covid vaccination

India's most socioeconomically backward states may have to spend as much as 30% of their health budgets to procure COVID-19 vaccines for their populations, an IndiaSpend analysis of population and state budget data has found.

These eight states-- Bihar , Chhattisgarh , Jharkhand , Madhya Pradesh , Odisha , Rajasthan , Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh --are among 20 that have announced COVID-19 vaccination free of cost for persons aged 18 to 44 years. They would have to shell out as much as 23% if they were to procure only Serum Institute of India's (SII) Covishield, and up to 30% for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, our analysis shows. Covishield and Covaxin are the two COVID-19 vaccines already being administered, among three approved for use in India. While the Centre had clarified that it would procure vaccines at Rs 150 per dose from vaccine manufacturers, Covishield is being supplied to state governments at Rs 300 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose .

Until April 30, India had been vaccinating only registered healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above the age of 45. Then the central government expanded vaccine eligibility to all adults . The Centre would continue to procure 50% of manufacturers' vaccine stocks for vaccinating the former groups, and manufacturers could sell the remaining 50% of their vaccine stock to state governments and to private hospitals, per the new policy.

The burden of procuring and administering vaccines for those aged 18 to 44 was thus shifted to the state governments, and to those individual households that can afford private vaccination.

The additional financial burden comes as all eight states, except Odisha, have reported a revenue deficit in their revised budget estimates for 2020-21, according to a PRS Legislative Research brief. States are facing shrinking revenues and increased expenditure on social safety nets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IndiaSpend reported in April 2021.

Moreover, the central government has used only 8.5% of the Rs 35,000 crore budgetary allocation for COVID-19 vaccination for the financial year 2021-22. The remaining Rs 32,000 crore is more than enough to procure vaccine doses for India's entire adult population, our analysis found.

Few Indians can afford the cost of vaccination in private hospitals, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic-induced recession pushing millions into poverty. But manufacturers have been incentivised to provide more vaccines to private hospitals, experts point out, with the central government's new policy permitting them to charge higher rates to private healthcare facilities. Covishield is being supplied to private hospitals at double the rate for state governments, and Covaxin thrice the state government rate, currently.

"Under the new policy, the ability of a state to procure vaccine doses and the ability of individuals within a state to afford it would largely determine the ability of each state to vaccinate its population," Rijo John, a health economist and adjunct professor at Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi, told IndiaSpend. "This would inevitably create an unequal distribution of vaccines," he added.

Revenue-deficit states saddled with additional COVID-19 vaccination burden

Governments of the eight socio-economically backward states will have to spend between 9% and 30% of their health budgets just on procuring COVID-19 vaccine doses, depending on which vaccines they acquire, our analysis shows.

To vaccinate its nearly 100 million population of 18- to 44-year-olds with Covishield, India's most populous state of will have to spend nearly Rs 5,715 crore ($775 million)--18% of its health budget for 2021-22. If it were to procure only Covaxin, the cost would increase by nearly Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,620 crore ($1 billion)--23% of its health budget.

would have to spend the largest proportion of its health budget to vaccinate its 49 million eligible population--24% for Covishield doses and up to 30% for Covaxin.

may spend the least--9% of its health budget for Covishield and 12% for Covaxin.