JUST IN
Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable, Mangalyaan mission over, confirms ISRO
India's Alzheimer's burden is growing, but treatment still out of reach
Teary farewell to Communist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kerala
'Disgrace': Mohandas Pai on Bengaluru's 43rd rank in clean city ranking
Amit Shah, Jitendra Singh arrives in Jammu on three-day visit to J&K
India to get 400 'Vande Bharat' trains, 200 revamped stations: Vaishnaw
Average prices of 11 essential food items fell 2-11% in last month: Govt
CNG price shoots up by Rs 6 to Rs 86/kg; PNG up by Rs 4 to Rs 52.50/SCM
500 Mail Express trains speeded up in new Railways timetable: Ministry
Mumbai logs 66 new Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active tally at 714
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Teary farewell to Communist leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kerala
Mars Orbiter craft non-recoverable, Mangalyaan mission over, confirms ISRO
Business Standard

India's Alzheimer's burden is growing, but treatment still out of reach

Doctors say there is no national-level policy programme for Alzheimer's and the bulk of the family expenditure on health is on people in their productive ages

Topics
Alzheimer | Alzheimer’s | senior citizens

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Alzheimer’s
Photo: Bloomberg

India is gradually ageing and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease affecting more of its elderly population is on the rise. So far, the treatment offered is focused on trying to improve the patient’s quality of life, but nothing really slows down or arrests the disease. The steep prices of new therapies discovered overseas also don’t make these easily accessible for people in Indian.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Alzheimer

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 22:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU