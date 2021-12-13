India's average infant mortality improves, but some states lag behind

Between 2019 and 2021, 35 children below the age of one died for every 1,000 children born, 15 per cent fewer than the 41 infant deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015-16, shows the latest health data from India’s survey.

India’s average neonatal mortality rate (NMR) — deaths in the first 28 days of life for every 1,000 births — fell from nearly 30 deaths in 2015-16 to 25 deaths in 2019-21. The greatest improvement (based on the percentage change) was in Sikkim, while the highest increase was in Tripura.

(IMR) is not only a result of medical factors, such as health infrastructure, antenatal care, maternal health, postnatal care, immunisations, and the overall preventive health system, but also of deeper social problems, such as malnutrition and sanitation.

Although India’s average IMR — infant deaths before one year for every 1,000 live births — has fallen, it has increased in some states. Sikkim, Puducherry, Kerala, and Goa have among the lowest rates of neonatal, infant, and child mortality rates.

The fifth Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) has valuable data on IMR and neonatal mortality.

The data from NFHS-5 for 22 states and Union Territories, that were collected between June 1, 2019, and January 30, 2020, were released in December 2020. The second phase of the survey was conducted between January 2, 2020, and April 30, 2021, and its data released on November 24.








