India's consumer digital economy to grow 10x to $800 bn by 2030: Redseer

India’s consumer which was pegged at $85-90 billion in calendar year 2020, is expected to become a $800 billion market by 2030, according to reports released by consulting firm at its flagship event Ground Zero 5.0.

The includes 60 per cent of travel, 40 per cent non-grocery retail, 30 per cent of education, 25 per cent of food and beverages services and 6 per cent of pharma/grocery going through digital channels by calendar year 2030.

Online retail is set to become the third-largest online retail market by scale by CY30 with an annual gross merchandise value (GMV) of $350 billion in CY30, said

The Ground Zero 5.0 event was attended by Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Ayog along with TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education Services and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, co-founder, Info Edge along with other stalwarts of the startup industry.

“Over the last one decade, entrepreneurs have dedicated themselves to solve for the specific needs and pain areas of Indian consumers. Today, more than 50 per cent customers say they use online services because of convenience," said Anil Kumar, founder and CEO of "Few years back almost over 70 per cent used to say the key reason is discounting but with the hit of Covid, digital services have undoubtedly served the customers very well, which is evident in high customer satisfaction and customers willingness to keep using the digital as a key channel to fulfill their needs. The next wave of entrepreneurs will create innovations which will make the Indian model successful globally."

According to the data released by RedSeer, 88 per cent of online shoppers that will be added between 2020-2030 will be from Tier-2, 3,4 cities. Further, cumulatove incremntal online transactions are expected to be added worth $7 billion from tier-2-plus city customers over CY 20-30. Overall, more than about $150 billion cumulative incremental online retail GMV is expected to be added from Tier-2-plus city customers over CY 20-30.

Additionally, kiranas are expected to achieve approximately achieve a $1.5 trillion sales by CY30. The growth will be driven by platforms that are enabling these kiranas technologically and digitally, cashless payments, book keeping.

RedSeer further said that new-age logistics players created an opportunity of 500,000 employment for gig workers in 2020. E-Logistics in India has become the fastest growing market globally with over 3 billion shipments in 2020, it said. India traditionally had an inefficient supply chain with a slow and undemocratic access. Today over 90 per cent of the orders fulfilled by the online commerce get done by the new age logistics, an industry which has come up only in the last one decade and has solved for the above challenges through technology and customer centric mindset.

Further, three out of the top 10 logistics players in India are today the new age (e- logistics) players. The new age logistics players are expected to deliver 2.5 billion D2C shipments by 2030. With the rise of e-commerce, the need for specialized delivery service emerged, which led to the overall growth of the logistics segment. Emergence of this sector created 500,000 employment for gig workers in 2021.

New age logistics players have reduced the average time of delivery by 2/3rd in last seven years, have covered nearly all the pin codes across India through enabled deep tech solutions to serve the

different type of customer needs and requirements like same day delivery, hyperlocal, service enabled etc.

Other sectors in the new-age economy have also been strongly impacted by the pandemic. A number of new trends are emerging in these various sectors which will shape the ecosystem going forward.

According to RedSeer research, shared mobility saw a sharp decline due to the second Covid wave-led lockdowns in the last two months. Although the autos segment recovered the fastest, the overall

sector merely clocked 18 million rides, a drop from 113 million rides in January last year. However, while the shared mobility is dipping, personal mobility space is riding on a wave of strong traction

seen since last year.

While auto OEMs have responded with relevant offerings to democratize access to cars, tech platforms are also accelerating focus on digitizing the car ownership journey. Online used car transaction penetration is expected to grow almost nine times in the next nearly 10 years. Another category that is ripe for digital disruption is the car service and repairs market which is still a highly fragmented market which faces challenges like inefficiencies, bloated pricing and poor experience for both consumers and service workshops. This segment is expected to penetrate about 15 per cent of this highly fragmented market by CY30.