Covid-19 Factoid: Other worst-hit hit nations flatten the curve, but India cases rise

The global tally of infections is now at 6.8 million and the death toll is nearing 400,000. About 49 per cent of all cases worldwide have now managed to recover. On June 5, the world saw its highest ever single-day spike of over 130,000 cases.

In India, there are now over 235,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, sixth-highest in the world. Of this number, 115,942 cases are still active, while 6,642 patients have succumbed till now. India has reported 9,000-plus cases for three consecutive days now.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

#1 India’s growth curve on upward trajectory

Among the ten worst-affected countries by the number of total confirmed cases, India is the only country to still be on the ascent. Going by the seven-day moving average of daily new cases, the growth curve in the US, the most affected nation is flattening. Brazil, and Russia – are also showing early signs of descent, even if it’s marginal, as is the case with Russia.

#2. India registers almost 300 deaths in a day

India recorded its highest-ever single day death toll on June 5, with 294 fatalities registered in 24 hours. Its previous record was 265 deaths on May 30, after which every single day has seen more than 200 deaths. At present, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest death count in the country, at 2,849 and 1,190 respectively.





#3. Gujarat has the highest death rate among states

More than 6 per cent of all confirmed cases in Gujarat have resulted in fatalities. The state has the second-highest death toll in the country and the fourth-highest number of confirmed infections. Since May 17, the state saw 20 plus deaths every single day. Gujarat has over 19,000 confirmed cases till now. In some positive news, its active cases dropped on June 2, and have stayed below 5,000 since, but lower than its peak of 6,700 plus active cases in May.

