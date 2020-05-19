India's Covid-19 count crosses 100,000, sample testing at a new high

India crossed the 1,00,000 mark in positive cases as of Tuesday morning, according to data while also testing a record number of 1,08,233 samples in a single day.

India currently has 58,802 active cases of whom 2.9 per cent are in the intensive care unit.

So far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of Covid-19. In the last one day 4,970 new cases and 134 deaths were added to India’s tally taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,01,139 and recording 3,163 fatalities. in a statement said that mortality in India per hundred thousand is 0.2 as against 4.1 globally.

Maharashtra has crossed 35,000 mark in terms of total number of cases and 1,249 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu which has jumped two places with the second highest number of infected patients at 11,760. Gujarat with 11,745 confirmed cases has the third highest covid count in the country, followed by Delhi which has over 10,000 cases.



So far a total of 2,425,742 samples have been tested. “From one laboratory conducting Covid-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country,” a press statement said.

The government has created 15 depots by roping in India Posts and private agencies to maintain a steady supply of testing material to the labs. “Many Indian companies have been supported to undertake production of testing material which was earlier primarily sourced from abroad,” the statement added.

The has also issued guidelines for the dental treatment of patients since such procedures require close contact with oral cavity, saliva, blood, and respiratory tract secretions. This includes ventilation and air quality management, dedicated area for sterilisation and donning PPE and protocols for discharging a patient.

Dental clinics are to remain closed in containment zones and open only for emergency treatment in red zones.