Reality of realty post-Covid-19: Here're factors that may impact growth

Centre issues new guidelines for transportation of migrants between states
Business Standard

As millions of migrants return, will it be a boon or bane for home states?

Govts looking to turn labourers' return into an opportunity, but might have to rely on rural job guarantee scheme in near term

Topics
migrant workers | Coronavirus | Lockdown

Ishita Ayan Dutt Namrata Acharya & Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Kolkata| Lucknow |Bengaluru | Mumbai 

After almost a month, work under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) resumed at Mohanpur, a village in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Around 20 people got work, but just for a day.

Bapi Das, a migrant, who used to work for a catering service provider in Tamil Nadu, and returned home just before the lockdown to contain Covid-19, wasn’t among those lucky ones. The demand for MGNREGS work in Mohanpur has shot up since a large number of migrants returned. Out of work, and with little cash in hand, MGNREGS has been holding out hope. ...

First Published: Tue, May 19 2020. 22:15 IST

