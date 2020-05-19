As millions of migrants return, will it be a boon or bane for home states?

After almost a month, work under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) resumed at Mohanpur, a village in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. Around 20 people got work, but just for a day.

Bapi Das, a migrant, who used to work for a catering service provider in Tamil Nadu, and returned home just before the lockdown to contain Covid-19, wasn’t among those lucky ones. The demand for MGNREGS work in Mohanpur has shot up since a large number of migrants returned. Out of work, and with little cash in hand, MGNREGS has been holding out hope. ...