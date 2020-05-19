JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 100,328; Global cases at 4,890,544

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Know lockdown guidelines in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and other states. Stay tuned with Business Standard for updates on Covid-19 cases and death toll across the world

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A medic collects a swab sample of a migrant after arriving from Chennai via 'Shramik Special' train, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, at Nehrubali in Nagaon District. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus LIVE updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in India has topped the 100,000-mark, according to Worldometer. As many as 3,156 people have died from the disease in the country, while a little over 39,000 have recovered. The count of cases rose even as several states announced easing of restrictions for the extended lockdown in force till May 31. Several states have ordered reopening of markets, local transport and even salons in areas that are considered safe from coronavirus. However, schools, colleges, theatres and malls are among those that would remain closed.

Coronavirus world update: Globally, 4,890,544 people have been infected by coronavirus so far, and the total number of deaths from the disease now stands at 320,121, according to Worldometer. The World Health Organization on Monday bowed to calls from most of its member states to launch an independent evaluation of how it managed the international response to the coronavirus, which has been clouded by finger-pointing between the US and China over a pandemic that has killed over 300,000 people and levelled the global economy.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

 

