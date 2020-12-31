India's Covid vaccination mock drill: planning, logistics to be in focus

A few days away from a covid antidote, the health and family welfare ministry has directed all states and union territories to hold a dry-run for the vaccine rollout on January 2 to ensure that they are well prepared and test their abilities in management of vaccine supply, storage and including cold chain management.

The government has trained 96,000 vaccinators for the world’s largest immunisation exercise so far. A helpline -- 104 -- is also being started by states for any vaccine related queries.

The idea of the dry-run is to assess the feasibility of using the Co-WIN application on field and also test linkages between planning and implementation of the vaccination drive. The states are expected to identify the challenges and fix the gaps before the actual vaccine is made available.

The exercise is also being taken up to give confidence to programme managers at various levels.



All state capitals will hold the dry run on Saturday at three session sites, some of which might be in difficult terrain with poor logistical support.

According to estimates, 29,000 cold chain points, 240 walk-in coolers, 70 walk-in freezers, 45,000 ice-lined refrigerators, 41,000 deep freezers and 300 solar refrigerators would be required as the vaccine is rolled out across the country.

Of the total 239,000 vaccinators consisting of auxiliary nurses and midwives who provide vaccination under the universal immunisation programme, 154,000 will be used for Covid vaccination, had said earlier.

The medical officer in-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries -- healthcare workers at each session site--and their data will be uploaded on the Co-WIN app as mentioned in the operational guidelines by the

The dry run will also involve physical verification of all proposed sites to ensure adequate space, arrangements, internet connectivity, electricity and safety. For instance, the three model session sites in each state must have separate entry and exit points in a ‘three-room set-up’ with adequate space outside for awareness activities.

States should have identified vaccination teams and made sure they are well-versed in the standard operating procedures and trained for administering the vaccine.

An important focus of the dry run will be on management of any possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), in addition to adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site, to prevent transmission of the disease.

The vaccination guidelines state that all vaccinators must be trained to suspect signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis and be able to provide a single, age appropriate dose of adrenaline injection. They should arrange transportation of the patient to the nearest AEFI management or hospital for further treatment.

The mock drill will include concurrent monitoring and review at the block and district levels, and preparation of feedback which will then be shared with the health ministry.

The first round of the dry run was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab on 28-29th December 2020 in two districts each where five session sites with 25 beneficiaries each were identified. “No major issues were observed in the operational aspects during this dry run. All States expressed confidence in the operational guidelines and IT platform for large scale programme implementation,” a health ministry statement said.