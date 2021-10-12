India's Everest Organics starts making ingredient for Merck's Covid pill

-
ALSO READ
China to draw 'separation line' on peak of Mount Everest to curb Covid-19
Everest Organics up 20% on launching Posaconazole API to treat Black Fungus
Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's Covid-19 drug
Over 100 Covid-19 cases on Everest despite Nepal denials: Guide
Glenmark arm, Emcure, 3 other pharma cos line up Rs 7,000-cr IPOs
-
India's Everest Organics Ltd said on Tuesday it had started making the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for a generic version of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat mild to moderate COVID-19.
Shares of Everest Organics jumped as much as 11.6% after the news came in, and were last up 9.9% at 330 rupees in a weak Mumbai market.
The Indian bulk drugs manufacturer joins Divi's Laboratories Ltd as an API maker for Merck's experimental oral drug.
Merck has separately entered into voluntary licensing agreements with at least eight Indian generic drugmakers for molnupiravir, with an aim to turn the country into a manufacturing hub for the drug.
"After the successful development and commercialisation of various COVID-19 drugs such as Oseltamivir, Remdesivir...Everest Organics is on its path of expansion of this portfolio," Chief Executive
Officer Srikakarlapudi Sirisha said in a statement.
Merck said on Monday it had sought U.S. emergency use authorisation for the drug, putting molnupiravir on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19.
The U.S. authorisation application was based on data released earlier this month by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
The data showed molnupiravir nearly halved the risk of hospitalisation or death in at-risk non-hospitalised patients with mild-to-moderate
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU