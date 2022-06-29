India's first mRNA Covid vaccine will be priced competitively, says company

Gemcovac-19, India’s first mRNA Covid-19 vaccine, will be priced competitively with its global peers, said manufacturer Gennova Biopharmaceuticals on Wednesday. Trials for a universal booster shot would begin soon, and there are plans to conduct paediatric tests as well.

Gemcovac is the world’s third mRNA vaccine for Covid-19, after doses made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Gemcovac does not require sub-zero temperatures like its peers for storage and it can be transported at 2-8 degrees Celsius, making supply chain management easier. Vaccines like Gemcovac use a messenger RNA created in a laboratory to teach human cells how to produce a protein that in turn initiates an immune response against a disease.

The vaccine will be introduced in the private market after government approvals, as Gennova works on trials to use it as a universal booster. India is yet to allow heterologous boosting: after the primary doses, the third shot or the booster shot is of a different vaccine.

Samit Mehta, chief operating officer at Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, said the vaccine’s pricing would be competitive. Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine sells for $19.5 a dose in the US and Moderna's shot sells at $25.

Pune-based Gennova said it is working to double its vaccine manufacturing capacity from 180-200 million doses a year to 400 million doses in the next four to five months. Mehta said the company aims to double its bulk production capacity to 1 billion annual doses. Gennova’s parent Emcure Pharmaceuticals had a spare capacity, which the Indian unit is using to manufacture the mRNA vaccine. The company can make 12-15 million doses a month.

Mehta said the company has emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It has a stockpile of 7 million doses of the mRNA vaccine, which also has the approval of the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kasauli.

“We have developed a version of the vaccine specifically for the Omicron variant. This is the version we will now test as the universal booster after Covishield and Covaxin--the two widely used vaccines in India,” Mehta said, adding that the company has submitted trial protocols with the Central Drugs Standards Organisation (CDSCO).

The addressable market for Gemcovac-19 will be booster doses as more than 95 percent of Indians already vaccinated. The company plans two more avenues: overseas markets and supplies to the (WHO).

Gennova is in discussions with 25-30 emerging markets and a Latin American nation is close to granting an emergency use authorization to its mRNA vaccine, Mehta said.

The company said since its vaccine is given in lower doses for the same efficacy, instances of adverse side effects were few.

With the first mRNA vaccine on the block, Gennova now plans to develop several vaccines using this platform – tuberculosis, herpes zoster etc. “We are pursuing the paediatric trials project for Gemcovac-19 simultaneously along with the Omicron version. The other candidates are in pre-clinical stages and would soon go into the clinic,” Mehta told reporters in Mumbai.