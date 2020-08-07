Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking fewer days for every 10,000 deaths

The global confirmed case count has now breached the 19 million mark, of which a little over 6 million cases are currently active. More than 700,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic globally till now, with the US having the highest number of fatalities worldwide.

In India, the number of reported cases is expected to cross the 2 million mark soon. There are currently 595,501 active cases in the country, while 1,328,336 people have recovered from the virus. India’s death toll stands at 40,699 as of now.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

#1. India crosses 40,000 deaths due to Covid-19

As India attained the grim milestone of crossing 40,000 fatalities due to the virus, a more troubling trend that emerged is that it is getting progressively faster to register every 10,000 deaths. The first 10,000 fatalities were registered in 96 days. In comparison; the latest 10,000 took a mere 13 days. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi have been the major contributors in the country’s rising death count.





#2. UP latest state to cross the 100,000 confirmed case mark

Uttar Pradesh has become the sixth state in the country to have more than 100,000 reported cases of coronavirus, following closely on the heels of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The state had managed to keep the outbreak in check until June-end when daily new cases were largely under 1,000. The spike in case additions occurred in July and early August, crossing even 4,000 cases a day.



#3. India continues to add over 50,000 cases each day

The country added 50,000 for seven straight days, continuing the ascent in its Covid-19 curve. The sharpest rise has been in late July, when daily new additions rose from roughly 20,000 to 30,000 a day early that month to over 40,000 registered in just 24 hours on July 23. As a result of this surge, India now has roughly 10 per cent of all reported cases in the world.



