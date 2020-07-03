Covid-19 Factoid: India show no signs of dip in pace of reporting new cases

The global tally of cases is nearing the 11=million mark. There have been more than 500,000 deaths worldwide, while 6 million-plus people have now recovered. In India, there are now 600,000-plus cases, of which 226,947 are still active. As many as 17,834 patients have succumbed to the infection, while 359,859 people survived it in the country.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. India took just 5 days to add the latest 100,000 cases

The pace of growth in new cases in India is yet to show conclusive signs of dipping. As the country crossed the 600,000-mark, the latest 100,000 cases were registered the fastest, in just five days. This metric had been under 10 days for the past three instances of 100,000-cases growth. In comparison, the first 100,000 cases were clocked in over 100 days.





#2. 200,000 new cases were added globally in a single day

Globally too, the world achieved the grim milestone of the highest ever number of cases registered in a single day, ay 218,048 cases. This is also the first time that it breached the 200,000-mark. In the month of June, daily new cases have been under 100,000 except for just one day, on June 1.



#3. MP again reports surge in daily new cases

In a possible second wave, Madhya Pradesh is seeing a surge in fresh cases again. After managing to keep daily new cases to under 200 for some days, the state saw a rapid rise on June 27. On July 2, the state recorded 268 cases in a single day, the highest till now. Madhya Pradesh case count stands at over 14,000, of which 2,702 cases are now active. There have been 589 deaths in the state.



