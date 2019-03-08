India's popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam wants to keep doing a bit of everything

Bhuvan Bam is not a recalcitrant kind of guy. And he is respectful to the point of making you wonder if he is the same raging internet sensation his band of committed followers make him out to be.

There was a time when Bam, 25, used to croon old Hindi songs at a popular Mughlai restaurant in South Delhi. Recent escapades, however, have taken him to the front row of the NBA all-star game — a domain usually restricted to the likes of Drake, Jack Nicholson, Floyd Mayweather Jr and sometimes Barack Obama — and a special appearance at a blockbuster Premier League game between ...