JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus outbreak: India reports fourth death, total cases at 173
Business Standard

India's virus case confirmations coming in slower than many other countries

Key countries facing the outbreak had seen cases rise by around 140-700 per cent in the four days after crossing the 100-mark

Sachin P Mampatta 

Coronavirus India
India’s rise is currently at 57 per cent . State-wise numbers show a concentration in certain places | File photo

The number of confirmed cases in India has more than doubled over the last one week. However, the rate of growth in declared cases seems lower than many other countries. Key countries facing the outbreak had seen cases rise by around 140-700 per cent in the four days after crossing the 100-mark. India’s rise is currently at 57 per cent . State-wise numbers show a concentration in certain places. Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases, Kerala is second and Uttar Pradesh is third

India's virus case confirmations coming in slower than many other countries
First Published: Fri, March 20 2020. 02:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU