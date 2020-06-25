India says China amassing troops and armaments on LAC a clear violation

In its most strident comments on its recent border clashes with China, India on Thursday blamed Beijing for “amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC (Line of Actual Control)” since early May.

It said this has led India to take counter measures, which has increased tension in border areas. It warned China that a continuation of the current situation would only vitiate the atmosphere for the development of the relationship. New Delhi accused Beijing of repeatedly flouting established agreements and norms on handling border tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said China's amassing of troops and armaments along the LAC was at the heart of the recent face-offs between the ground troops of the two sides.





The MEA said it is the Chinese actions thus far which have led to increase in tension in the region and also to the violent face-off of June 15 casualties.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed and 76 injured. China has admitted to casualties but is yet to disclose any numbers.

The MEA said that the Chinese side hindered India's normal, traditional patrolling pattern in the Galwan Valley area from early May.

While the resulting face-off was addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocols, the Chinese side sought to change the status quo in other areas of the western sector in mid-May.

Subsequently, senior commanders of both sides met on June 6 and agreed on a process for de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC that involved reciprocal actions. The two sides agreed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo.

However, the Chinese side departed from these understandings in respect of the LAC in the Galwan Valley area and sought to erect structures just across the LAC, the MEA said.



It said Chinese troops took violent actions on June 15 when their attempt to alter the LAC was foiled by Indian troops. “Thereafter, both sides remain deployed in large numbers in the region, while military and diplomatic contacts are continuing,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The spokespersons said the Chinese amassing troops and armaments on the LAC violates the provisions of the 1993 agreement on the maintenance of peace and tranquility along the LAC.

“This notes in particular that ‘each side will keep its military forces in the areas along the line of actual control to a minimum level compatible with friendly and good neighbourly relations between the two countries,” the MEA said.

It said, “the Indian side had to undertake counter deployments and the resulting tension has thereafter expressed itself".

The MEA said Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the LAC in all sectors of the India-China border areas and abide scrupulously by it. They have been patrolling all along the LAC, including in the Galwan Valley, for a long time.





All infrastructure built by the Indian side has always been on its own side of the LAC. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo.

“However, that has not been reciprocated by the Chinese side and that from time to time has led to face-offs,” the MEA said. It said that over many years, both sides have developed patterns of patrolling and it is reasonable expectation that patrols will not be obstructed in the discharge of their legitimate duties.

“Unfortunately, we have experienced in the last many years obstruction to patrolling that often accompany efforts to unilaterally change the status quo,” the MEA said.

It said a set of procedures and norms have been mutually agreed upon where the two sides encounter each other. These are reflected in a number of agreements and understandings.

“While there have been occasional departures in the past, the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms,” the MEA said.

The deployment of large body of troops and changes in behavior has also been aggravated by unjustified and untenable claims. The recent shift in the Chinese position on the Galwan Valley is one example, it said.

India-China held a meeting of their ‘working mechanism for consultation and coordination on India-China border affairs’ on Wednesday. On June 22, they held a discussion among senior military commanders that focused on implementation of the understandings reached between them on June 6.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on June 17. The two had agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and that the disengagement understanding of June 6 would be implemented.