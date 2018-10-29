India set to see its first container movement on inland waterways

Food and beverages giant will become the first company in the country to move its containers from using

The Authority of India (IWAI) will transport Pepsico’s container cargo from via Waterway-1 on the Ganga on October 30, an official statement said. The 16 containers — equivalent to 16 truckloads — will reach Varanasi in 9-10 days. The mode of communication is considered both cost effective and environment friendly.

The container cargo transport reduces handling cost, allows easier modal shift, reduces pilferages and damage, and enables cargo owners to reduce their carbon footprint.





The government is developing NW-1 (Ganga) under the Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) from Haldia to Varanasi (1,390 km) with the technical and financial assistance of the World Bank at an estimated cost of Rs 53.69 billion.

In August last year, Union Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari flagged off a consignment of Maruti cars from Varanasi to Haldia. Even as pilot movements on Waterways are being done on various stretches, more than 15 of them have already been completed, the statement said.