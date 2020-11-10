India still in first Covid wave, 2nd peak likely after festivals: Experts

Battling apprehension, Nisha Punjabi, a Bahrain-based blogger, decided to visit India to see her family after almost a year.

Armed with a bagful of masks, sanitisers and gloves, Punjabi landed in Delhi this week. Much to her dismay, the taxi she booked to pick her up from the airport did not have the shield between the driver and the passenger as promised. “I was so surprised when the manager of the taxi company told me that Covid has gone from India so we have removed the shields.” The shield, in fact, seems to be coming off for a larger population that is fatigued ...