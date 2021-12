India successfully conducts second flight-test of 'Pralay' missile

India successfully conducted the second flight-test of indigenously made conventional surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, government said in a press release.

This was the first time that two flight-tests of a were successfully conducted on two consecutive days. The test was conducted by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The missile won't be part of India's nuclear deterrant, the officials told Business Standard on Wednesday. It is powered by conventional solid fuel, and its payload is designed to carry only a conventional warhead. It has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher, govt sources told Business Standard.