India successfully conducts second flight-test of 'Pralay' missile

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan-aimed Agni-P ballistic missile flight-tested successfully
Pralay missile successfully launched, raising Indian strike options
India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast
Air defence boost: Indian Air Force gets first Indo-Israeli missile
DRDO develops high strength titanium alloy for aerospace forgings
-
India successfully conducted the second flight-test of indigenously made conventional surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’ from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on Thursday, government said in a press release.
This was the first time that two flight-tests of a ballistic missile were successfully conducted on two consecutive days. The test was conducted by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The missile won't be part of India's nuclear deterrant, the DRDO officials told Business Standard on Wednesday. It is powered by conventional solid fuel, and its payload is designed to carry only a conventional warhead. It has a range of 150-500 kilometres and can be launched from a mobile launcher, govt sources told Business Standard.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU