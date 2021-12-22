India successfully tests 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

-
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully conducted maiden flight test of indigenously developed surface-to-surface missile ‘Pralay’, from Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, said government on Wednesday.
"The mission has met all its objectives. The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms. All the sub-systems performed satisfactorily. All the sensors deployed near the impact point across the eastern coast, including the down range ships, tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events," said Ministry of Defence in a statement.
The missile is powered with solid propellant rocket motor and many new technologies. The missile has a range of 150-500 kilometre and can be launched from a mobile launcher. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and associated teams for this maiden development flight trial. He complimented DRDO for the fast track development and successful launch of modern surface-to-surface missile.
Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy appreciated the team and said that this is a new generation surface-to-surface missile equipped with modern technologies and induction of this weapon system will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces.
