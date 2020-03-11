India suspends tourist visas from March 13 to prevent coronavirus spread

-
India will suspend all tourist visas to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020," it said in the statement.
The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13.
