JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kerala CM to oppose Centre's call for negative Covid-19 testing for NRIs
Business Standard

India suspends tourist visas from March 13 to prevent coronavirus spread

The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus, COVID 19

India will suspend all tourist visas to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th April 2020," it said in the statement.

The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 22:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU