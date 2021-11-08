India to buy 10 mn doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine at Rs 265 per dose

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Cadila Q4 net up 73% to Rs 679 cr, total income up a marginal 3%
Drugmaker Zydus Cadila's fourth quarter net profit up 73% at Rs 679 crore
Zydus Cadila to sell India animal health business for Rs 2,921 crore
Zydus Cadila's Covid jab likely to get emergency use approval this week
India approves Zydus' DNA-based three-dose Covid vaccine for emergency use
-
India has placed an order for 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine at a price of Rs 265 per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.
The country's drug regulator had in August approved the three-dose shot, ZyCoV-D, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.
The vaccine is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called "PharmaJet", will be sold at Rs 93 per dose.
The vaccine is yet to be used in India's inoculation drive, which has been relying mainly on a locally produced version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot by the Serum Institute of India.
The Rs 265 price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said in a filing to the stock exchanges.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU