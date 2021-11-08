India to buy 10 mn doses of Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine at Rs 265 per dose

India has placed an order for 10 million doses of Zydus Cadila's DNA COVID-19 vaccine at a price of Rs 265 per dose, the drugmaker said on Monday.

The country's drug regulator had in August approved the three-dose shot, ZyCoV-D, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

The vaccine is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. The applicator, called "PharmaJet", will be sold at Rs 93 per dose.

The vaccine is yet to be used in India's inoculation drive, which has been relying mainly on a locally produced version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot by the Serum Institute of India.

The Rs 265 price had been decided in consultation with the government, Zydus said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

