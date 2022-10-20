JUST IN
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact finding team to probe case
Omicron Covid variant may have originated in animals, finds study
Low pressure area forms in Bay of Bengal, to intensify into cyclone: IMD
BAE Systems to produce 155 mm ULH titanium castings with PTC Ind in India
PM holds bilateral meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres in Gujarat
Snowfall, rains in higher reaches of Kashmir bring in early winter
Indians think combating global warming is good economics: Report
84% of Indians say global warming is happening and can't be ignored
AIIMS introduces SOPs to streamline medical facilities for MPs; gets flak
Bengal teacher recruitment scam: SC upholds Manik Bhattacharya's arrest
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM, UN chief Guterres launch Mission LiFE for climate-friendly behaviour
Business Standard

India to soon sign long-term deal to export oil from Namibia: Report

Recently, IOC signed a deal to procure oil from Colombia's Ecopetrol SA and Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)

Topics
Namibia | crude oil supply | Opec supply cut

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

oil
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

As a part of India's energy diversification playbook, it may soon secure a long-term crude oil supply deal from Namibia. According to a report by Mint, the development comes against the backdrop of oil discoveries by French oil majors TotaEnergies and Shell Plc.

Recently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) signed a deal to procure oil from Colombia's Ecopetrol SA and Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

"There has been a huge find in Namibia in February this year. We get some oil from Namibia but not in large quantities. This is a long-term contract that we are looking for as it sequesters us from the vagaries of the global energy markets," an official aware of the matter told Mint.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced a sharp cut of two million barrels per day in the output amid high energy prices. It also planned on imposing a price cap on Russian oil. This might impact India as it has been receiving oil at heavy discounts from Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Namibia has recently found one of the world's largest oil deposits in its territory. They may reportedly contain recoverable reserves of around 6.5 billion barrels of oil.

"Results from our exploration wells are encouraging, establishing the presence of a working petroleum system with light oil. We’ll continue evaluating the data and conduct further exploration activity to determine the extent of the system and how much of the hydrocarbons can be recovered. We look forward to continued close collaboration with our partners NAMCOR, QatarEnergy and the government of Namibia," a spokesperson of Shell said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Namibia

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU