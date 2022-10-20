India to soon sign long-term deal to export oil from Namibia: Report

-
ALSO READ
IOCL signs pacts with Petrobras, Ecopetrol for crude oil supplies: Report
ONGC Videsh to invest $1 billion in offshore block held by Petrobras
8 Cheetahs from Namibia set to arrive in Gwalior after 10-hour flight
Edible oil imports surge 35% in Aug as share of Russia, Argentina rises
India's crude oil imports from US dip by one million tonnes in June quarter
-
As a part of India's energy diversification playbook, it may soon secure a long-term crude oil supply deal from Namibia. According to a report by Mint, the development comes against the backdrop of oil discoveries by French oil majors TotaEnergies and Shell Plc.
Recently, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) signed a deal to procure oil from Colombia's Ecopetrol SA and Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).
"There has been a huge find in Namibia in February this year. We get some oil from Namibia but not in large quantities. This is a long-term contract that we are looking for as it sequesters us from the vagaries of the global energy markets," an official aware of the matter told Mint.
The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced a sharp cut of two million barrels per day in the output amid high energy prices. It also planned on imposing a price cap on Russian oil. This might impact India as it has been receiving oil at heavy discounts from Russia since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Namibia has recently found one of the world's largest oil deposits in its territory. They may reportedly contain recoverable reserves of around 6.5 billion barrels of oil.
"Results from our exploration wells are encouraging, establishing the presence of a working petroleum system with light oil. We’ll continue evaluating the data and conduct further exploration activity to determine the extent of the system and how much of the hydrocarbons can be recovered. We look forward to continued close collaboration with our partners NAMCOR, QatarEnergy and the government of Namibia," a spokesperson of Shell said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU