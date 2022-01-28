India, UK conclude round one of free trade agreement negotiations

India and the United Kingdom on Friday concluded the first round of negotiations, as part of an ambitious free agreement (FTA) between the two nations, according to an official statement.

The negotiations were held virtually for over weeks and saw the coming together of technical experts from both counties for discussions in 32 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas. It included areas such as in goods and services, including financial services and telecommunications, investment, intellectual property, customs, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, gender, sustainability, geographical indicators, among others.

The second round of negotiations is scheduled to take place from 7 to18 March.

“The negotiations were productive and reflected our shared ambition to secure a comprehensive deal to boost between the 5th and 6th largest economies in the world. The positive discussions in round one have laid the groundwork for the UK and India to make positive and efficient progress,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, India and the UK formally launched negotiations for an with an aim to first complete an interim agreement by mid-April and subsequently a comprehensive deal by the end of the year.

The interim agreement will include tariff liberalization in 60-65 per cent of traded goods, while the final deal will include more than 90 per cent of the items. Among 160 service lines, 50-60 will be included in the interim agreement while the final agreement will have a much larger scope.

