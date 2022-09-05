India will not witness a fourth wave of Covid-19, say health experts

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
-
Health officials and experts have sad that India is unlikely to witness a fourth wave of Covid-19. They state that India’s population has been widely exposed to several variants of the coronavirus and have developed hybrid immunity through natural infection and vaccination.
Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist at the government’s ICMR-NIV institute in Pune, said there is no cause for worry until new variants of concern (VoCs) spread in India.
She added that China is facing an outbreak of the Omicron variant of coronavirus as people there have not yet developed hybrid immunity. “But in India, people were exposed to Covid in the first, second and Omicron-dominated third wave.”
Also Read | Brain stroke, heart-related issues sees uptick after Covid: Experts
Dr N K Arora, chief of the government’s NTAGI group, said that the Covid-19 situation in India is under control. “We have all Omicron viruses which are circulating in any part of the world and despite that Covid cases are declining in India. This means that our Covid vaccination strategy and immunity through natural infection has played a key role.”
On Monday, India reported 5,910 new coronaviurus infections and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 44,462,445 and death toll to 528,007, according to data released by the union health ministry.
India’s third wave of Covid-19 peaked in January this year with up to 347,000 single-day cases being reported. The country’s second wave was particularly devastating, with cases reaching a peak of over 400,000-mark.
Under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program, over 2.13 billion doses have been administered to eligible citizens so far.
China and several other countries are currently facing fresh Covid-19 outbreaks, leading to unprecedented lockdowns in their megacities. Experts blame the situation on lower natural infection rates in those areas. This has sparked concerns about possible newer outbreaks in other parts of the world.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 10:15 IST