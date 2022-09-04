Brain stroke, heart-related issues sees uptick after Covid: Experts

The heart and neurological disorders have seen an uptick as a result of the post-COVID condition which reportedly began since the second wave of the virus, according to health experts.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty who is the Chairman of Narayana Health, and also an Executive Director, said that there was an increase in brain and heart-related issues during the second wave, however, in the present scenario, more data is required.

"COVID patients especially during the second wave, there was definitely a slight increase in the incidence of COVID patients developing clot forms, and clots in the brain or in the heart. But that pattern we saw only during the second wave. But we need to really get the data and then only I can say, whether it is really the case, but we did see a slightly higher incidence of brain stroke and heart problems," Dr Shetty said.

However, Dr Nitish Naik, Professor, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, Delhi said that the study about the role of COVID in precipitating acute cardiac problems after recovery is still evolving.

"All flu like illnesses have always been associated with increased risk of cardiac health-related issues. This has been known for many years and Covid is also behaving similarly. Our knowledge about the role of Covid 19 in precipitating acute cardiac problems after recovery is still evolving. While there are reports of heart involvement even after even mild COVID infections, the vast majority will recover without the need for any investigations or interventions," he said.

The expert explained that it can happen that some persons may experience persistent aches and pains, fatigue and palpitations during the recovery phase like after any viral illness.

"However, those with significant breathing problems or pains need to consult a physician for further evaluation," he said while speaking about the symptoms and when to consult a physician for evaluation.

Dr Arun Sharma, a Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, opined that people who have suffered from COVID are at higher risk of neurological disorders.

"Patients who have suffered from Covid have a higher risk of neurological disorders. A good number of young patients are coming with stroke. There has been an increase in mental health issues as well. Psychological issues among the population are on the rise," Dr Arun said.

"People are advised mild to moderate exercises only and regular relaxation breathing exercises (Pranayama/meditation). This will reduce their stress levels both at home and workplace," he added talking about some prevention measures.

According to Dr Manjari Tripathi, Neurology Professor at AIIMS, post-COVID neurological disorders are on the rise because of their effect on the brain.

"Definitely, post-COVID 19 neurological disorders are on the rise because of effect on the brain, whether it is a decrease in memory or dementia, or strokes, Guillain-Barre (GB) syndrome, which is a neuropathy, severe neuropathy and worsening of seizures and epilepsy. So this is known neurologically. Yes, the heart also gets affected. People are coming with younger heart attacks, younger people are coming with heart attacks, and there is more myocarditis," he said.

Dr Tripathi suggested that the patients should get themselves tested if they face any neurological disorders and begin their medication.

"Suggestions for these is that as soon as there is minimal discomfort like chest pain, or some symptoms. They should not be mistaken as indigestion and a check-up should be done. Particularly if the person is fat and has obstructive sleep apnea, then of course for neurological disorders, they should go to the doctor and get tested for the memory complaints and proper medication should be started." she suggested.

