India working on plan to develop coastal regions, says PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 20,050-crore scheme for fisheries sector
UP best performer in inland fisheries, Odisha is best Marine state
Modi inaugurates projects to enhance income of dairy farmers, fisheries
PM to launch flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers on Thursday
PM launches Rs 20,050-cr PMMSY to raise fisheries exports, farmer income
-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the nation was working on a plan to develop its coastal regions that will include efforts to boost fisheries and seaweed exports.
Modi on Tuesday launched 450-kilometer gas pipeline, built by GAIL (India) LTd, linking the southern states of Kerala and Karnataka to help industries, households and automobiles migrate to the cleaner fuel.
Indian companies are spending billions of dollars to build infrastructure as the country wants to raise the share of gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from about 6% now.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU