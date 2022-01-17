This is the best time to invest in India: PM Modi at World Economic Forum

-
Asserting that India is making its policies today while focussing on requirements for not just the present but also for the next 25 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said this period of growth would be 'green and clean' as well as 'sustainable and reliable'.
In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit, Modi said India has set goals of high growth as well as saturation of welfare and wellness for the next 25 years.
It's best time to invest in India, said PM Modi at WEF's online Davos Agenda 2022 summit.
India is working on signing free trade agreements with many countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
India recently announced a start to free trade talks with Britain with the intent of signing a deal by the end of this year.
He also said India is fighting another Covid-19 wave with full alertness and caution while also maintaining economic growth.
Modi said India is focused on reforms in the right direction and the global economic experts have praised India's decisions.
"We will fulfil all the expectations that the entire world has from us," he said.
