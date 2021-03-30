Indian-Americans donate over Rs 1 cr for health sector in Bihar, Jharkhand

-
An Indian American couple has donated over Rs 1 for crore healthcare works in Bihar and Jharkhand, the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) announced on Monday.
The generous donation of USD 150,000 by the Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation to the BJANA would be used for healthcare efforts in the rural areas of the two states through the PRAN-BJANA clinic initiative.
The Pravasi Alumni Nisshulk (PRAN) is an initiative by like-minded Indian-American physicians who are working to provide healthcare to the underprivileged and underserved in Bihar and Jharkhand.
These doctors has set up a PRAN clinic in Ranchi, providing free healthcare services to the needy. Their endeavour is to provide free healthcare services across the states.
"With the generous donation of Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia, this became possible. BJANA getting a large donation is a testament to its ongoing philanthropic activities both here and back home," BJANA president Avinash Gupta said.
Alok Kumar, former FIA president, said this kind of donation would help the BJANA carry out its healthcare works in the region.
Bhatia came from NIT, Patna, and runs a successful business in Texas.
