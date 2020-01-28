JUST IN
India steps up preparations to fight potential coronavirus outbreak
Indian armed forces can make Pakistan bite dust in 10 days: PM Modi

He also said the Citizenship Act was brought to correct "historical" injustices

Press Trust of India 

NCC cadets during the annual National Cadet Corps Rally at Delhi Cantonment

NCC cadets demonstrated war skills during the annual National Cadet Corps Rally at Delhi Cantonment on Tuesday.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct “historical” injustices and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfils India’s “old promise” to religious minorities from neighbouring countries.

Modi also slammed Pakistan.

“The Indian armed forces won’t take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust,” Modi told the gathering
