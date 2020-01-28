Indian armed forces can make Pakistan bite dust in 10 days: PM Modi

NCC cadets demonstrated war skills during the annual Cadet Corps Rally at Delhi Cantonment on Tuesday.

Addressing the rally, Prime Minister said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct “historical” injustices and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfils India’s “old promise” to religious minorities from neighbouring countries.

Modi also slammed Pakistan.

“The Indian armed forces won’t take more than a week-10 days to make Pakistan bite dust,” Modi told the gathering



