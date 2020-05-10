JUST IN
Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector; many injured

The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level

Press Trust of India 

Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time, says a source

Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border on Saturday, official sources said.

The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, they said.

"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.
First Published: Sun, May 10 2020. 11:25 IST

