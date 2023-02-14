JUST IN
Ensure adequate sanitation, cleanliness around Shahi Idgah: Delhi minister
Delhi govt invites applications for renewal of liquor licences for 2023-24
Delhi-Leh air fare to cross Rs 30k, complaints pour on social media
DRDO developing critical defence components indigenously: Chairman
Project worth Rs 176 crore approved to boost fish production across J-K
Textile minister discusses unutilised production capacity in man-made fibre
Indore Municipal Corporation's green bonds generate over Rs 720 crore
PM Modi speaks with Prez Biden after landmark Air India-Boeing deal
Covid's omicron variant, thought to be milder, can increase diabetes risk
NDMC's tulip festival delights nature lovers, anthophiles with visual treat
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Nari Shakti': Navy's women car expedition to cover 2,300 km over 12 days
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian Coast Guard rescues injured foreign national from merchant vessel

The ICG Ship made a rendezvous with the merchant's vessel at 07:20 pm. The 57-year-old Philippines national was found to have suffered a severe head injury and was unconscious

Topics
Indian coast guard | Indian Navy | Merchant Navy

ANI  General News 

INS Kochi, indian navy, defence, indian ocean
INS Kochi

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship Ankit undertook a medical evacuation of a foreign national from the Arabian Sea on Monday. The patient was safely brought to Porbandar and shifted to Government Hospital at Porbandar and then to Rajkot.

"On Monday, 13 February 23, at about 04:30 pm, ICG Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) Porbandar received a distress alert regarding a medical emergency onboard Liberian Flagged Merchant Vessel Irenes Ray which was on passage from Sri Lanka to Pakistan. The position of the Merchant Vessel was ascertained and found to be approx 200 kms off Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea," an ICG release said.

The ICG District Headquarters at Porbandar responded promptly and a Fast Patrol Ship, ICGS Ankit was directed to proceed with maximum speed from Porbandar. The ICG Ship made a rendezvous with the merchant's vessel at 07:20 pm. The 57-year-old Philippines national was found to have suffered a severe head injury and was unconscious. The patient was evacuated and taken onboard ICG Ship. Immediate medical relief was provided at Sea by ICG medical team," the statement added.

The ship along with the patient entered Porbandar Harbour at 11:00 pm. Post necessary medical management by the Medical Team of Coast Guard District Headquarters, the patient was transferred to Govt Hospital, Porbandar for further medical management from where he was shifted to Govt Hospital at Rajkot.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian coast guard

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 23:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU