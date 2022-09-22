Indian contingent for WorldSkills Competition gets a warm send-off

A strong 58 memeber Indian contingent were given a 'Vijayi Bhava' send-off, here in New Delhi on Thursday, as they gear up to compete against the best in the world at the 46th World Skills Competition, the biggest skill competition in the world.

The competitors will be showcasing their skills in 52 trades across 15 countries in Europe, Korea, Japan, and the USA.

In the current edition of the competition, Team India will compete in six new-age skills, including Industry 4.0, Robot System Integration, Additive Manufacturing, and Renewable Energy.

The 58-member team has 19% women representation, indicating the rise in the stature of women including in skills that were earlier the preserve of men.

All Indian competitors have undergone robust training to polish their skills with support of industries and academia like Toyota, Maruti, NIFT, Mahindra & Mahindra and more.

Addressing the candidates, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for and Entrepreneurship said, I congratulate all competitors, representing states, parents and other supporters for setting new benchmarks in skilling.

"What we are witnessing today is true Yuva Shakti and we are all spectators of this great phenomenon called skilling that is propelling the economic wheels of our country. I am certain, that with the power of skills, we will soon witness India’s techade", the minister added.

Earlier, Likith Kumar YP, a candidate in the current WorldSkills India team has already won a bronze medal in prototype modeling in the first leg of the WorldSkills Competition 2022 (WSC2022), held in Bern, Switzerland.

The 46th WorldSkills Competition will bring together more than 1,400 young professionals, representing over 60 countries.

In 2019, from India, 48 candidates had participated in WorldSkills International at Kazan, Russia. The team won one gold (Water Technology), one silver (Web technology), two bronze (Jewellery and Graphic Design Technology) and 15 medallions for excellence.

Founded in 1950, WorldSkills is the global hub for skills excellence and development. WorldSkills brings youth, industries, and educators together to give youth the chance to compete, experience, and learn how to become the best in their skill of choice. From the traditional trades to multi-skilled technology careers in the industry and service sectors, supported by partners, industries, governments, volunteers, and educational institutions, WorldSkills’ vision is to improve the world through the power of skills. It has 85 member countries and regions, all working with youth, educators, governments, and industries to help prepare the workforce and talent of today for the jobs of the future.

WorldSkills India is an initiative of the National Corporation (NSDC) under Ministry of and Entrepreneurship which has been leading India’s participation at WorldSkills International competitions since 2011.