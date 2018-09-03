Indian men outnumber women online shoppers by over three to one: Report

-
Indian millennials might have taken to e-commerce in a big way, with around 35 per cent of all online transactions being driven by this one age group, but it's still their older siblings or parents that are making the large purchases online.
According to the latest report from WATConsult, the ride-hailing sector sees the highest number of transactions per month compared to any other e-commerce category, but travel and electronics were by far the two biggest categories with respect to money being spent.
The gender gap in online average ticket size between men (Rs 1,865) and women (Rs 1,818) is very similar, but what is striking is that men outnumber women online shoppers by over three to one. Interestingly, while every other category has a smaller share of female spenders, in the range of 20 per cent, home decor category witnesses over 40 per cent female shoppers.
