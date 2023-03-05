JUST IN
J-K admin to hold serial programs to listen to PoK refugees' problems
Business Standard

Indian Navy successfully test-fires the BrahMos supersonic missile

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound

Press Trust of India 

Brahmos
Brahmos missile (File photo: PTI)

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials said.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The anti-ship version of the supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April last year.

India is also exporting BrahMos missiles.

In January last year, India sealed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 23:28 IST

`
