Indian Newspaper Society elects Mohit Jain as President

The Indian Newspaper Society, the apex body of publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals in the country has on Friday elected Mohit Jain of The Economic Times as President of the society for the year.
He was elected as the President in the 82nd annual general meeting (AGM) of the society, which was held through video conference.
Mohit Jain will succeed L. Adimoolam of Health & The Antiseptic.
K. Raja Prasad Reddy of Sakshi is the Deputy President, and Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj is the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala is the Honorary Treasurer for the year 2021-22 of The Indian Newspaper Society.
Mary Paul is the Secretary General of the Society.
The other members of the the Executive Committee of the are S. Balasubramaniam Adityan of Daily Thanthi, Girish Agarwal of Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal, Viveck Goenka of The Indian Express, Mumbai and others.
