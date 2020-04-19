Indian pharma majors step in to develop, import coronavirus test kits

Indian pharma majors are gearing up to develop or import testing kits for the novel as demand for testing picks up.





Big names like Cadila Healthcare and Biocon (through its research arm Syngene) are in the process of developing indigenous testing kits (rapid antibody testing kits). Some are also importing from international suppliers. These include Cadila Healthcare, Eris Lifesciences, Mylan, Gland Pharma among others.

There are two kinds of testing kits for the novel - the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kit that uses throat or nasal swab samples and provides results in a few hours and the other is an antibody-based rapid testing kit that uses blood samples and throws up results in a few minutes.

Cadila Healthcare got the government's nod to import rapid antibody test kits from two Chinese companies - Hangzhou Clongene Biotech Co.Ltd and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech co.Ltd. These are CE certified or which basically means that the product has been assessed by the manufacturer and deemed to meet EU safety, health and environmental protection requirements.

The company has decided to step in during the crisis to enhance the testing in India, said a senior official. "We felt that as a part of the healthcare industry we need to step in at this time. We already have ties with traders in China as we import raw material etc and we can also import these kits that are now required in large numbers," he added. Further, the company is also in the process of developing a rapid antibody test kit in-house.

Once we are able to develop the kit and get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) the supplies can be stepped up, he added.

Biocon too is developing a rapid test kit. Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw had earlier indicated to Business Standard that Syngene is working to develop a rapid antibody test kit. She felt that rapid antibody test kits are quite accurate.

The rapid test uses a blood sample and gives results based on detecting the presence of certain antibodies that react to the protein.

Multinational player Mylan, on the other hand, is importing kits from Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech co.Ltd. while Ahmedabad's Eris Lifesciences is importing from Maccure Biotechnology Ltd. China. Hyderabad's Gland Pharma has the approval to import the kits from Shanghai Fosun Long March. China's Fosun had picked up a 74 per cent stake in Gland Pharma in 2017.

Sudarshan Jain, the secretary-general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, that represents India's top 25 said that companies are not doing this only as a business model but in order to do their bit during this crisis. "No, this is not being done as corporate social responsibility, but this is not also for the pureplay profit-making business initiative. At this time of crisis, India's pharma sector needs to pitch in all ways that it can," he said.

Recently around 50,000 antibody test kits came in from China. There have been adverse reports about the quality of Chinese kits across the globe, however.





A government source explained, "Chinese authorities have taken note of these reports that claim that the Chinese kits are throwing up false positives. They are concerned too as it only maligns the country's image. Therefore, they have made stricter rules for Chinese exporters. Now only those who have the necessary registration certificate from their regulator can now export. This has significantly reduced the number of exporters from China."

He added that according to rough estimates, India needs 100,000 rapid tests to be done across the country per day. The government plans to have the indigenous capacity to make one million rapid antibody test kits in the country from May.

Meanwhile, a team of scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) has developed a simple test that can throw results in minutes. The test strip named after popular Bengali fictional sleuth Feluda, a Satyajit Ray creation, is a paper strip based test that used gene-editing tool (CRSPR - CAS9) to target and identify the genomic sequences of the COVID19 in the samples.