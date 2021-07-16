Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghan-Taliban clashes

Pulitzer-winning Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who was killed on Friday documenting Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border, covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal.
An alumnus of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, Siddiqui’s powerful photographs recorded the Rohingya refugee crisis, drew world attention to India’s devastating Covid second wave, and turned the lens on the communal violence in northeast Delhi in 2020.
Here’s a snapshot of his works.
A health worker takes a break while waiting for people to collect samples for Covid-19 tests in New Delhi last year
People supporting the new citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing it in February 2020 in New Delhi
A Rohingya refugee pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in September 2017
