JUST IN
Indian railways far from 'carbon neutral 2030' goal; lags in clean energy
Groundwater report waters down aquifer-level data, say experts
India among top 5 countries in global climate change performance index
COP27 fails to turn off the oil tap as global production hits all-time high
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; AQI at 314: CPCB data
Vulture population increases in Uttar Pradesh's Amangarh Tiger Reserve
If we take care of nature, it will take care of us: Sarbananda Sonowal
COP27: India opposes efforts to extend scope of mitigation to agriculture
Must not promote restriction on energy supply: PM Modi at Bali meet
India started intense coal gasification drive to reduce emissions: Joshi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» Environment
SC asks govt to produce file related to appointment of Arun Goel as EC
Business Standard

Indian railways far from 'carbon neutral 2030' goal; lags in clean energy

The organization had installed renewable capacity of 142 megawatts of rooftop solar and 103.4 megawatts of wind energy as of August

Topics
Indian Railway | Climate Change | Railway Minister

Ragini Saxena | Bloomberg 

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Indian Railways, a sprawling network that ranks among the world’s largest, is a long way from generating the amount of clean energy it needs to become net carbon neutral by 2030, its own stated goal.

The organization had installed renewable capacity of 142 megawatts of rooftop solar and 103.4 megawatts of wind energy as of August, according to a statement dated Oct. 7 and recently uploaded to its website.

“Indian Railways will attempt to reduce its carbon footprint primarily through sourcing of its energy requirements from renewable energy sources,” the statement said. “By 2029-2030, the expected requirement of installation of renewable capacity would be about 30 gigawatts.”

However at 245.4 megawatts currently, that’s just 0.8% of the way there.

A representative for India’s Ministry of Railways wasn’t immediately able to provide any more up-to-date figures or comment further.

Ramping up clean energy for India’s rail electricity needs is a tall order considering the South Asian nation relies on dirty coal to generate over 70% of its power.

However it’s crucial for India to curb greenhouse gas emissions from trains to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to become net zero by 2070.

Indian Railways said in its statement that other strategies toward becoming a net zero emitter include “taking a multi-pronged approach of electrification of routes, shifting from diesel to electric traction, promotion of energy efficiency, construction of dedicated freight corridors and green certification of railway establishments.”

Modi is seeking to modernize India’s railways, which are congested and aging, in part by banking on low-cost loans from Japan to build the country’s first bullet train and inviting investments from private firms to operate passenger trains for the first time.

Indian Railways has said it will achieve 100% electrification by 2023 and become a net zero carbon emitter by 2030 but hasn’t publicly laid out a full plan about how that will be done.

The massive size of its rail network, which carries about as many passengers a day as Taiwan’s entire population, makes it difficult to increase clean sources of energy at the same pace as the soaring demand.

In its Oct. 7 statement, Indian Railways said it has electrified 52,508 route kilometers out of a total broad-gauge network of 65,141 route kilometers, or about 80.6%. After Indian Railways electrifies 100% of its routes, electricity demand will surge 243% to 72 terrawatt hours in the 10 years through 2030.

It also said it plans to offset 60 million tons of emissions by 2030 using various measures including planting trees on vacant railway land, reducing water consumption and building waste-to-energy plants.

Other measures include:

  • Setting up dedicated freight corridors to transport 45% of land-based freight by 2030, up from 36%, with the first phase of freight corridors reducing emissions by about 457 million tons over 30 years
  • Using 5% of blending biofuels in traction diesel fuel
  • Setting up waste to energy/compost/biogas plants/material recovery facility at more than 250 stations

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railway

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 16:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.