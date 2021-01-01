Indian, UK airlines to share 30 weekly flights to London from January 8

Indian and British carriers will operate 30 weekly flights to and from London starting January 8.

While currently there are over 60 weekly flights between India and UK, the Centre has decided to begin with limited resumption of flights till January 23.

Currently there are flights to London from ten cities but services will resume from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the intial phase.





"It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only," civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are operating services between two countries.

India had suspended flights from UK from midnight of December 22 to December 31. The ban was extended till January 7 to check the spread of new variant of Covid-19.