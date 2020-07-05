JUST IN
Business Standard

Covid-infected Indian women are at a higher risk of dying than men: Study

Higher CFR among women "is largely driven by a significantly higher risk of death among women in the age group 40-49 years"

Coronavirus | health care | Indian women

Business Standard 

Indian women who contract Covid-19 are at a higher risk of dying than men, a recent study of cases has found — 3.3% of infected women died of the disease as against 2.9% of men. “The data until May 20, 2020, suggests that the overall risk of mortality among women is slightly higher than men,” said William Joe, assistant professor at Population Research Centre at the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi, and the lead author of the study.

The ratio of confirmed deaths to total confirmed cases is called the case fatality ratio (CFR). Higher CFR among women “is ...

First Published: Sun, July 05 2020. 17:52 IST

