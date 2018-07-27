Indianama's latest project in Delhi aims to give a new look to old shops

When was the last time you visited your local kirana store to buy groceries or walked into the shop next door to check out clothes? In the world of supermarkets, multi-brand showrooms and e-retailers that sell practically everything under the sun, small neighbourhood businesses are fading into the background.

As it celebrates 71 years of India’s independence, Indianama, a platform that curates and showcases the works of artists across disciplines, has decided to revisit these forgotten streets and sights of Delhi. It has teamed up with 71 designers from across India to work ...