IndiGo festive sale: Flights for as low as Rs 999! Bookings open from today

Budget carrier on Monday announced all-inclusive discounted fares starting as low Rs 999. The sale fares will go on for four days, starting today, September 3.

As part of this four-day special sale, the airline will also offer 1 million seats and this sale is valid for travel between September 18, 2018, and March 30, 2019. This offer is valid only on non-stop flights in various sectors across IndiGo’s domestic and international networks. The airline's website also states that the discounts are valid for bookings made during the 'Offer Period', at least 15 days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 30, 2019.

Apart from that, the carrier is also offering special offers on online transactions. Customers can avail of a 20 per cent MobiKwik super cash discount of up to Rs 600. This offer is available for single use by a customer during the offer period.

The discounted fares do not include airport charges and government taxes. This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Moreover, it is not offered in the airline's group bookings,

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said in a press statement: “This four-day special sale reinforces IndiGo’s commitment to providing all customers with an on-time, courteous and hassle-free experience at low fares, always.”

When and where to book the tickets:

Customers can book their flight tickets from the airline's official website: www. However, this offer is also available across all distribution channels. It will be available to the customers booking flights from 06:00 hours on September 3, 2018 up to 23:59 hours on September 6, 2018.